Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $153.30 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 329,450 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $153,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.56.

NOW stock traded up $8.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $527.48. 741,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,989. The company has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.43, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $510.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $537.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total transaction of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

