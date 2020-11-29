Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $175.93 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,200 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $175,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Okta by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Okta by 7.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in Okta by 11.2% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 372.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.04. The stock had a trading volume of 904,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,749. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $251.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.80 and its 200-day moving average is $208.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $79,222,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.