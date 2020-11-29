Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $211.82 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.91% of Palo Alto Networks worth $211,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after buying an additional 343,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 129.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 229,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after buying an additional 129,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.11.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $295.31. The company had a trading volume of 437,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.82. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $298.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

