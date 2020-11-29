Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises about 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.23% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $212,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

XRAY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -224.61, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

