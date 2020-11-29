Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 257,605 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257,605 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.53% of AptarGroup worth $185,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.24. 67,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average of $115.40.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

