Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

CAT stock opened at $175.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average of $142.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $178.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

