Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,195,007.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,048.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,061.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,704 shares of company stock valued at $34,299,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

NYSE:EW opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

