CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $174.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

