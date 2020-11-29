ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,258,000 after purchasing an additional 887,883 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 273,880 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

