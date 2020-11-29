ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 864,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 95,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 94,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Shares of COP stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

