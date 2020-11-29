Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 74.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cummins by 49.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 253.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

Shares of CMI opened at $229.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $244.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

