Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $229.03 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $244.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

