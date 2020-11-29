Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,050 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $40,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 491.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 395,498 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after purchasing an additional 325,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,138,000 after purchasing an additional 310,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,555,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300,029 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

