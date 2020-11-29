Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.68.

EQIX opened at $700.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $769.44 and its 200-day moving average is $741.08. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,358. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

