Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,602,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,783 shares during the quarter. Everspin Technologies comprises about 1.5% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 8.43% of Everspin Technologies worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth $181,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth $226,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 412.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 79,592 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 150,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 48,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRAM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 148,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,804. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a negative net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter.

Everspin Technologies Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

