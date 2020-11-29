Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 641,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 150,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,971,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,872,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

