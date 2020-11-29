FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $287.41 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

