FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 368.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,693 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

FedEx stock opened at $287.41 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.