Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

FNF stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $1,683,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 46,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $1,520,810.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,272,941.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,502 shares of company stock worth $13,154,525. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

