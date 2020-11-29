Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.74.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign stock opened at $226.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.77 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

