Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,077 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $30,983.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.41 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

