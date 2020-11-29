Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.96.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $83.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

