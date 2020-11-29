Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,553,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

