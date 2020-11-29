Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,398 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,678,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,980,000 after buying an additional 160,256 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $272.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.88. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.20.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

