Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $16.37 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,007,077. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

