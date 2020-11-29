Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $17.78 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $735.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $706.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $647.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

