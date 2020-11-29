Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $20,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $312.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $338.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.30.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

