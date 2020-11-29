Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $514.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $565.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total transaction of $6,120,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,815 shares in the company, valued at $37,222,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,558 shares of company stock worth $24,289,666 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

