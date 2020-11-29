Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Shares of D opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,952.00, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

