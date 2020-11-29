Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 12,800 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 28,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,383,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 799,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,762,640. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW opened at $49.70 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

