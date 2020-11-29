Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.91, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,558. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

