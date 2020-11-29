Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 772,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gaia accounts for about 1.2% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Gaia were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gaia by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Gaia by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 72,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gaia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GAIA. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 29,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,263. Gaia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $200.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaia, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

