Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 10,959 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $28,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 254.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,725 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after acquiring an additional 703,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $141.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

