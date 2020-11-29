Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

