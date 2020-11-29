Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $175.25 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

