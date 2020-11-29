Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $23.90 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $642.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $626.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.42. The company has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

