Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $38.04 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $38,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $218.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

