International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.64. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.