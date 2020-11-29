Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,992,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. 1,392,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,576. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44.

