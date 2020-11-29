K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.06% of K12 worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,976,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in K12 by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 88,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in K12 by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 82,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,288,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,843. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $986.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. K12 Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. K12 had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

