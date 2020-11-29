Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Raised by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for about 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.04% of Lamb Weston worth $198,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,008. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

