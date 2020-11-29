McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 13,191 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the quarter. UMH Properties accounts for about 0.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned 0.16% of UMH Properties worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,828. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $594.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.10. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

