McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 723 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 244.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $334.14. The stock had a trading volume of 984,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,162. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $335.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

