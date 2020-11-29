McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $22.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,787.02. The company had a trading volume of 739,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,657.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,525.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

