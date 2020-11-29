McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 879 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,039.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,296 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Realty Income by 11.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 100,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 10.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.64. 1,331,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

