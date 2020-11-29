McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 45.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. 15,921,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,690,695. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

