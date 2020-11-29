McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $102,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,996 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after buying an additional 992,575 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

LOW stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.67. 2,081,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,018. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.