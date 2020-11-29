McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $147,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.35. 2,091,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,171. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

