McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $255,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 2,141,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in AT&T by 176.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 175,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,754 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 48,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 6.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 102,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 9.8% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 30,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,649,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,342,098. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

