McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 363.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,394,000 after purchasing an additional 41,268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $72,337,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,197,000 after buying an additional 79,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares during the period.

VPU stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.59. The stock had a trading volume of 73,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,531. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.42.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

